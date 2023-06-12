First Alert: Severe storms possible Monday

hail and damaging winds possible
hail and damaging winds possible(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday. It is a very warm start to the day and this afternoon will be another hot one. High temperatures are in the upper 80s, but feels-like temps will hit the 90 degree mark. Mostly cloudy skies will build in through the day ahead of the rainfall we can expect.

This afternoon and evening a stalled cold front will bring the chance for severe storms. The viewing area is under a level 1 marginal risk to level 2 risk slight risk for severe weather. Hail and damaging winds are the main threat, be sure to secure your outdoor items and remain up to date with Storm Team 11 between 2pm-6pm today. Stay safe and dry. Have a a marvelous Monday

