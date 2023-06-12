FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day Tuesday

Have multiple ways of getting alerts
Have multiple ways of getting alerts(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a low risk for severe storms on Tuesday. Forecast models are indicating that a complex of storms could move into our area throughout the morning that could pack a punch. Also, a stalled frontal boundary, plenty of instability, and some wind shear could lead to isolated severe storms popping up through afternoon & evening.

So, our area is under a Weather Alert Day on Tuesday. Damaging wind and hail are our main threats, but there’s also the chance for a spin-up tornado or two. So, know where your safe place is, and make sure to have multiple ways of getting alerts throughout the day... including our free WTOK Weather APP. https://www.wtok.com/page/download-our-apps/

Atmospheric conditions will remain similar for Wednesday, so our area will remain under a low severe risk. By the end of the week, and upper-level ridge of high pressure will settle a bit more over our area. This will help suppress rain chances...keeping the rain threat lower, but temps will be hotter.

Expect slightly above average temps leading into Father’s Day weekend with low 90s. However, an upper disturbance will slide over our area, and a more scattered coverage of storms are possible for Dad’s day. Yet, Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Senator Michael McLendon ((R-DeSoto)
Miss. State Senator arrested for DUI in Alabama
Vivian O'neal is crowned Miss Mississippi during the Miss Mississippi broadcast.
Miss Mississippi 2023 named in Vicksburg
The timing will be tonight after the 6 o’clock hour going all the way until midnight for much...
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are expected overnight tonight
Del Taco is currently under construction and is located near Lowe’s on Frog Level Road across...
Del Taco restaurant set to open in Philadelphia
A ticket worth $143,484.92 was sold at Union Junction in Union.
Winning Mississippi Match 5 jackpot ticket sold in Union

Latest News

It’s a grand opening many in the Queen City have been waiting for and now it’s here.
Zaxby’s now open in Meridian
ALEA said the vehicles collided head-on Friday about 5:30 p.m. on Alabama 114.
Two die in Pennington wreck
Emergency personnel responded to a tractor-trailer fire on I-59 near Exit 80 Monday.
Traffic delayed in NB lanes of I-59 in Moselle due to 18-wheeler fire
West Lauderdale High School Principal Shane Rodgers has 19 years of experience in education.
Shane Rodgers named MSAAP High School Principal of the Year