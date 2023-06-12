FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a low risk for severe storms on Tuesday. Forecast models are indicating that a complex of storms could move into our area throughout the morning that could pack a punch. Also, a stalled frontal boundary, plenty of instability, and some wind shear could lead to isolated severe storms popping up through afternoon & evening.

So, our area is under a Weather Alert Day on Tuesday. Damaging wind and hail are our main threats, but there’s also the chance for a spin-up tornado or two. So, know where your safe place is, and make sure to have multiple ways of getting alerts throughout the day... including our free WTOK Weather APP. https://www.wtok.com/page/download-our-apps/

Atmospheric conditions will remain similar for Wednesday, so our area will remain under a low severe risk. By the end of the week, and upper-level ridge of high pressure will settle a bit more over our area. This will help suppress rain chances...keeping the rain threat lower, but temps will be hotter.

Expect slightly above average temps leading into Father’s Day weekend with low 90s. However, an upper disturbance will slide over our area, and a more scattered coverage of storms are possible for Dad’s day. Yet, Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer.

