Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment

A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday. (Source: Rob Ristaneo)
By Ashlyn Mitchell and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – A man in Alabama was calm and collected as a school of sharks swam near him in the waters of Robinson Island on Saturday.

“All of a sudden, we started hearing people say ‘Shark, shark,’ and then everybody started getting on the boat. People thought they were fixing to get eaten alive or something,” Paul Hubble said.

He said he walked around his boat and noticed about six to eight hammerhead sharks that appeared to be feeding on something.

“There was four to six on one side of the boat, and all of a sudden, two of them came up behind me and went around me. They stayed close together,” Hubble explained, adding they ranged in size from 6 to 10 feet.

Hubble soaked in the moment and was the only one standing in the water.

“I’ve never seen that. Every weekend for years I’ve come out, and I’ve never seen sharks come up like that,” he said.

Hubble said the sharks were in and out of the area in about 10 minutes. He believes the rendezvous was a good reminder of who really runs the place.

“I think everybody needs to know that when we go down there, we’re in their world,” Hubble said.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vivian O'neal is crowned Miss Mississippi during the Miss Mississippi broadcast.
Miss Mississippi 2023 named in Vicksburg
The timing will be tonight after the 6 o’clock hour going all the way until midnight for much...
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are expected overnight tonight
Del Taco is currently under construction and is located near Lowe’s on Frog Level Road across...
Del Taco restaurant set to open in Philadelphia
Otwell (left) and Smith (right) in their mugshots provided by LCSD.
Mugshots released in B&D Robbery arrests
Two dead in Choctaw County, Alabama crash

Latest News

As cyberattacks on young gamers increase, expert advice to keep your child safe
As cyberattacks on young gamers increase, expert advice to keep your child safe
As cyberattacks on young gamers increase, expert advice to keep your child safe
FILE PHOTO - Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles...
Tour boat capsizes in Erie Canal water tunnel cave in Lockport, New York
Tangle of red tape around prescription drug benefits has doctors, patients frustrated
Permission to Prescribe: Physicians allege insurance intermediaries, red tape are driving decisions about care, with patients paying the price
People gather on a residential street in Annapolis, Md., where police say multiple people were...
Maryland police say man charged with murder in 3 shooting deaths, 3 injured