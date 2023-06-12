Traffic delayed in NB lanes of I-59 in Moselle due to 18-wheeler fire

Emergency personnel responded to a tractor-trailer fire on I-59 near Exit 80 Monday.
Emergency personnel responded to a tractor-trailer fire on I-59 near Exit 80 Monday.(MHP Troop J Facebook page)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-wheeler cab was fully involved in flames Monday afternoon on the side of Interstate 59 just before Moselle-Seminary Road Exit 80.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Jones County volunteer fire departments and JCSD deputies responded to the scene. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is also on the scene.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, all northbound lanes on I-59 are being affected at this time.

MDOT said the traffic delay is expected to be cleared around 6:30 p.m.

