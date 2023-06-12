Neshoba County Chancery Clerk candidate profile: Gidget Stovall Tate

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name

Gidget Stovall Tate

List previous related work experience/political office held:

I have been honored to serve the people of Neshoba County as Deputy Chancery Clerk for over 25 years.

Why are you running for office?

This office has a lengthy history of maintaining accurate records and providing efficient, courteous and professional service to the people of Neshoba County. Moving forward I want to provide and maintain that same level of service to the citizens of this county.

How would your experience benefit the Chancery Clerk’s office?

With the upcoming retirement of the current Chancery Clerk approaching, my experience and on the job training will make for a smooth transition with no disruptions to the operation of this office or service to the public. I have worked in all aspects of this office on a daily basis and can fulfill all the duties required from day one. If elected I will continue to work hard to serve the people of Neshoba County and to maintain the reputation of this office and the integrity of the records.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.