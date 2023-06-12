Portions of 18th Avenue closed for road repairs

By Diamond Paylor
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Contractors with the Hemphill Construction Company are asking that all drivers take precautions when traveling down 18th Avenue, between 11th and 12th Streets.

Monday and Tuesday, June 12-13, portions of the road will be closed as they complete repairs of a project that started in early May in the City’s Medical District. Repairs of the pipes beneath the four-street-area, which runs from 18th Avenue to 21st Avenue (Constitution Avenue), were necessary before the project began.

Access to parking lots along 12th Street will be allowed during the street closure, said Public Works Director David Hodges.

