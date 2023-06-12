Road closure in Meridian may affect travel

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A traffic alert for meridian drivers. You might have to change your route due to some road closures.

18th avenue between 11th and 12th streets will be closed Monday and Tuesday to complete repairs of the City’s Medical District Project. Access to the parking along 12th street will be allowed during the street closure. The project is being paid for by bonds.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.