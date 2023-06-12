Shane Rodgers named MSAAP High School Principal of the Year
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale’s Shane Rodgers is the Mississippi Association of Secondary School Principals High School Principal of the Year. He’ll be formally recognized later this week on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
During his 19-years in education, Rodgers has worked as a teacher, bus driver, assistant principal and principal.
Rodgers has been principal at WLHS since July 2016.
