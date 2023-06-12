Shane Rodgers named MSAAP High School Principal of the Year

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale’s Shane Rodgers is the Mississippi Association of Secondary School Principals High School Principal of the Year. He’ll be formally recognized later this week on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

During his 19-years in education, Rodgers has worked as a teacher, bus driver, assistant principal and principal.

“We have to provide our best for the kids every day. And we need to make sure we are doing what we can do to meet kids where they are and that we’re helping every child that shows up at West Lauderdale learn, and we are educators. I think just making sure you understand that every child learns in a different way and to make sure we’re meeting them at that point and that we’re doing our best for them on a daily basis, so that they can learn and we can make them better people and better students.”

Rodgers has been principal at WLHS since July 2016.

