Tennessee evens series against Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - Southern Miss needed a win in game two on Sunday, and they would return to Omaha for the first time since 2009.

The Golden Eagles got off to a great start, as they put three runs on the board against projected top-10 pick in the MLB Draft, Chase Dollander.

However, the Volunteers did damage of their own against the Golden Eagles’ ace Tanner Hall.

Hall allowed six earned runs, and they all came in the fourth inning.

“I felt like they were just getting their timely hits. It wasn’t really, you know, something I felt I was doing differently. I felt like I was making the same pitches. I definitely left a pitch or two up, and made it a little easier for them, but they definitely capitalized on the mistakes I made, and along with mistakes in the field. I think that’s why they were able to get that momentum and keep rolling and made that inning a lot longer than it should have been,” Hall said.

Despite the series being tied up at one apiece, and the Golden Eagles facing elimination in the postseason, again, Coach Scott Berry hopes they use that experience in their game three matchup.

“I saw a collective group of young men, who have tremendous leadership from within, and have a tremendous belief within themselves. You know, I hope that’s what they’ll draw strength from tomorrow, and the past experiences. Because, that’s what it teaches us. It teaches us how to deal with things in the future, you know? Whether its success or failure, it’s always an opportunity to learn moving forward,” Berry said.

Tennessee and Southern Miss are back at it on Monday, for a winner-take-all game three.

The winner, goes to Omaha, for the Mens’ College World Series.

