Two die in Pennington wreck
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said two people died from injuries in a 2-car crash Friday wreck in Pennington, Ala.
ALEA said the vehicles collided head-on about 5:30 p.m. on Alabama 114.
Fernando C. Levario, 54, of Ocean Springs, Miss., and passenger Rodrigue J. Cedeno, 52, of Pascagoula, Miss., died. They were traveling in a Ford Mustang. Authorities said neither was wearing a seat belt. The driver of a Dodge Ran pickup survived.
ALEA continues to investigate.
