Two die in Pennington wreck

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said two people died from injuries in a 2-car crash Friday wreck in Pennington, Ala.

ALEA said the vehicles collided head-on about 5:30 p.m. on Alabama 114.

Fernando C. Levario, 54, of Ocean Springs, Miss., and passenger Rodrigue J. Cedeno, 52, of Pascagoula, Miss., died. They were traveling in a Ford Mustang. Authorities said neither was wearing a seat belt. The driver of a Dodge Ran pickup survived.

ALEA continues to investigate.

