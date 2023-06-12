UAB partners with National Institutes of Health for study using artificial intelligence to personalize nutrition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB is serving as an enrollment site for The National Institutes of Health’s new study called Nutrition for Precision Health.

The study will use artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze data and develop algorithms that predict how a person responds to different foods and diets.

Dr. James Hill is the Director of the Nutrition Obesity Research Center at UAB. He said this study is an opportunity to provide people with a diet that offers optimum health.

“I think what it does is really sort of once and for all put the one size fits all idea to bed,” said Hill.

The study is split into three modules. The first asks participants to take a meal test followed by blood work. The second, participants are given three different diets to try for two weeks at a time with a meal test and blood work following. The last module is identical to the second, except participants will stay at one of the center’s cottages and are monitored.

Hill said it’s important that there is a range of diversity participating in the study.

“Men and women may respond differently. Blacks and whites may respond differently. We want the widest possible diversity, so that when we develop those algorithms, we’re taking them into consideration to find the best to identify the best diet for you,” said Hill.

Hill hopes the study will also help with lowering the risks of certain chronic diseases that are impacted by lifestyle choices.

“This is the first step in saying, ‘let’s figure that out so that we can help people in Alabama eat healthier and avoid some of these chronic diseases that are just terrible within our state,’” said Hill.

If you are interested in participating, or would like to learn more information, click here.

