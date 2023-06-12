Winning Mississippi Match 5 jackpot ticket sold in Union

A ticket worth $143,484.92 was sold at Union Junction in Union.
A ticket worth $143,484.92 was sold at Union Junction in Union.(WLBT)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A ticket worth $143,484.92 was sold at Union Junction in Union for Saturday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing. It matched all 5 numbers, 6-8-10-23-30.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize. Amounts of $600 and greater must be claimed in person at Mississippi Lottery headquarters in Jackson.

The jackpot for the next drawing Tuesday has been reset to an estimated $50,000.

