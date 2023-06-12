Zaxby’s now open in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s a grand opening many in the Queen City have been waiting for and now it’s here.

Zaxby’s has finally opened in Meridian. The drive-thru line was completely backed up most of the day-- including when News 11 was on scene. This location alone employs 65 people. It’s located on 5-20 HWY 19- south.

“Thank god we got a Zaxby’s here in Meridian! I’m just glad the city finally brought in a good restaurant,” said the Wright family.

“We’re feeling great so far the turn out has been wonderful. But we still have half the day to go and look forward to meeting the rest of the community that we haven’t met yet. Our goal for this year is to meet the expectations of the community. To deliver great customer service and great experiences and wonderful chicken,” said Zaxby’s owner/operator Samuel Thomason.

The store’s hours of operation are 10:30am to 10pm Monday through Sunday.

