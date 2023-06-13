Bernice Dozier

Bernice Dozier, 74, of Halsell, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Goutier, Mississippi . She was born August 24, 1948, in Myrtlewood, Alabama, to Willie Dozier and Arcola Lynn Dozier.

Ms. Dozier was retired from the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

She is survived by her sister, Ellen Dozier Ford Knight; her brother, Gerald W. Dozier; nieces and nephews, Kenneth Dozier (Misty); Steve Dozier (Pam); Stephanie D. Gatlin; Terry Ford (Stacey); and Kim Cuevas (David); and great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Arcola Dozier.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Bumpers Funeral Home in Butler at 2:00 P.M. Burial will follow in the Cokes Chapel Cemetery in Ward.

Pallbearers: Terry Ford, Ty Ford, David Cuevas, Zach Cuevas, and Roger Havard.

Honorary Pallbearers: Kenneth Dozier, Steve Dozier, and Chad Pique.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler

