Charles Lyn Price, 85, of Collinsville, MS, passed away on June 10, 2023. He was born in Mobile, Alabama on December 11, 1937. Charles was a gentle, patient, kind, and humble man who was committed to his family and to God. He never missed an opportunity to share the love of Jesus.

Charles is survived by his wife Mary Netterville Price, his sister Judith Price Chavers (Roy), his children Leisa Rintala (Rick), Richard Price (Christi), Jennifer Watson (Jon), William Fortenberry (Natacha), and Emily Shows, and his grandchildren Ryan Rintala, Ross Rintala, Nicholas Price, Joseph Charles Price, Olivia Price, Jack Watson, Shelby Babbidge (John), Anna Kate Shows, Grace Shows, and Cooper Shows. Charles was preceded in death by his father Toxie Morris Price, his mother Ruby Bowden Price, his sister Mildred Price Marquiss, and his grandson SSG Stanley “Trey” Powell.

Charles graduated from JM Tate High School and served in the United States Navy from 1957 to 1959 aboard the USS Vesole. After his military service, he worked as a top papermill operator with Georgia Pacific Papermill for 40 years.

Charles was a long-time member of Monticello Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. In his retirement years, he attended Midway Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family watching football.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 16th at 12:00 p.m. at Midway Baptist Church in Meridian, Mississippi. Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. followed by the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Midway Baptist Church.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 N | Meridian, MS 39305P: 601-693-8482 | F: 601-693-8721

