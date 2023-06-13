City of Meridian Arrest Report June 13, 2023

Daily Docket 6
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JIMMIE B SNOWDEN1994HOMELESSDISTURBING THE PEACE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 12, at 6:00 AM to June 13, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 2:44 AM on June 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an attempted burglary in the 2200 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was attempted through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 7:41 AM on June 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2800 block of 41st Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

