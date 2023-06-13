City of Meridian Arrest Report June 13, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 2:44 AM on June 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an attempted burglary in the 2200 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was attempted through a window.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 7:41 AM on June 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2800 block of 41st Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.