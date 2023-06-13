City of Meridian Arrest Report June 13, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 4:19 AM on June 10, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 6800 block of Highway 80 West. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:53 AM on June 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of 24th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 9:43 AM on June 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 45thAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.