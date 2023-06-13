City of Meridian Arrest Report June 13, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ANTHONY D BRIDGES19944433 27TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JUDD T GODWIN19889229 WEST LAUDERDALE RD COLLINSVILLE, MSDUI
VICTORIA BAVINGTON19951824 36TH ST MERIDIAN, MSTELEPHONE HARASSMENT
TRESPASSING
JIMMY C GRACE19914224 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MASON J DEAN19963537 KNOX RD TOOMSUBA, MSDUI
MARDREAGUS D WILLIAMS19884751 CAMBRIDGE DR NORTHPORT, ALDUI
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MARY B LANG1952803 29TH ST APT 713 MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
DENNIS R MCDONALD19812820 9TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
CARLOS D SMITH19884028 36TH AVE MERIDAIN, MS
AARON A RAYNER19971319 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ANGEL J PARKER19901923 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
JESSICA BUTLER1986814 OLD NEWTON RD DALEVILLE, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT X 2
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 9, at 6:00 AM to June 12, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 4:19 AM on June 10, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 6800 block of Highway 80 West. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:53 AM on June 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of 24th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:43 AM on June 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 45thAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss.

