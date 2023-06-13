City of Meridian Arrest Report June 13, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ANTHONY D BRIDGES
|1994
|4433 27TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JUDD T GODWIN
|1988
|9229 WEST LAUDERDALE RD COLLINSVILLE, MS
|DUI
|VICTORIA BAVINGTON
|1995
|1824 36TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
TRESPASSING
|JIMMY C GRACE
|1991
|4224 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|MASON J DEAN
|1996
|3537 KNOX RD TOOMSUBA, MS
|DUI
|MARDREAGUS D WILLIAMS
|1988
|4751 CAMBRIDGE DR NORTHPORT, AL
|DUI
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|MARY B LANG
|1952
|803 29TH ST APT 713 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|DENNIS R MCDONALD
|1981
|2820 9TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|CARLOS D SMITH
|1988
|4028 36TH AVE MERIDAIN, MS
|AARON A RAYNER
|1997
|1319 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|ANGEL J PARKER
|1990
|1923 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|JESSICA BUTLER
|1986
|814 OLD NEWTON RD DALEVILLE, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT X 2
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 9, at 6:00 AM to June 12, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 4:19 AM on June 10, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 6800 block of Highway 80 West. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:53 AM on June 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of 24th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:43 AM on June 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 45thAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
