Coach Scott Berry: A legacy beyond wins and losses

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southern Miss Golden Eagles season wrapped up on Monday night, as they dropped game three of the Hattiesburg Super Regional to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Along with an amazing season wrapping up, a legendary career comes to a close.

After 14 years at the helm, 527 wins (the most in program history), 10 conference titles, and so much more, Scott Berry is retiring.

However, the wins and losses aren’t what Coach Berry hopes is remembered for.

Rather, it’s the men he’s molded into being outstanding members of their communities during his time as their head coach.

“That’s a big part of who I am. You know, as I’ve gotten older, I understand the big picture. You know, the wins are part of it. The losses come with it, but it’s these guys, when they’re done, what do they do then? You know, what kind of impact are they going to make in the community? We know what they can do on the field. What are they going to do in the community, and that’s part of our program. I really feel that that’s a big part of our program moving forward,” Berry said in his final postgame press conference.

Golden Eagles’ captains, Justin Storm and Danny Lynch, reflecting on their skipper’s legacy, affirmed everything their skipper said.

“I mean congratulations to Tennessee, but when they were dogpiling, it was chants of ‘Coach Berry and U-S-M’ around the Pete, and that’s just a little glimpse of what Coach Berry’s meant to this program, what he’s meant to me as a person, and players that are here now, and players that have been here,” Storm said.

“Yeah I think a big part of Coach Berry’s legacy is... You know... I played with probably a hundred guys while I was here... It was probably more than that. You’re gonnna see so many of them become good fathers, good husbands, good people out in the community, and that’s the biggest thing he does here. He builds good men,” Lynch added.

After his final meeting with the team on the field, Coach Berry walked over, hugged his family, and then turned back towards the field as his assistants approached him.

He then hugged each of them, including the Golden Eagles’ next Head Coach, Christian Ostrander.

Even though USM’s amazing season comes to an end, and a historic chapter in the history of College baseball comes to a close, the legacy of head coach, Scott Berry, will forever live on in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

