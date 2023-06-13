Edna Tyson Lucas, 93, of the Ararat Community passed away at her home on Friday, June 9, 2023. She was born February 9, 1930, to Simeon Tyson and Ona Wilson Tyson.

She is survived by her children, Glenda L. Robertson; E. Brian Lucas; and Amy L. Todd (Michael); daughter-in-law, Peggy Turner Tyson; 10 grandchildren, Zachary Robertson; Lance Lucas (Hamilton); Chase Lucas (Brooke); Cole Lucas; Zachary Lucas; and Trevor Lucas; Carson Lucas; Conner Lucas; Makayla Todd; and Shannon Dixon (Robbie); 4 great grandchildren, Lila Robertson; Louisa Robertson; Everett Lucas; and Collier Lucas; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Simeon and Ona Tyson; her husband, Curtis Lucas; and her son, Franklin Tyson; and several brothers and sisters.

Graveside services will be Monday, June 12, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. at Red Springs Baptist Cemetery with Rev. Eddie Holmes and Rev. Rodney Tyson officiating.

Pallbearers: Grandsons

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

