Eugenie “Genie” Smith passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 10th, 2023, at the age of 94. She was born August 3, 1928, in the Bronx, New York, to Joseph and Henrietta Duffy. Genie grew up in New York and worked for Pan American Airlines, where she met her future husband, Pat. They eventually ended up in Alabama due to her husband’s work with American Can Paper Company.

Genie was a traditional housewife, expertly managing a household of 8 children, and making it look easy. She took an active role in her children’s lives, whether it was helping with science projects, serving on the PTA, or making something as simple as blackberry-picking seem like an adventure. She often said that her children were her greatest accomplishments. Once her children were older she began working part time at the Choctaw County Public Library. She was an avid reader and truly enjoyed her work at the library.

Genie was also an active member of St John’s Catholic Church in Butler. She taught Sunday school, was a eucharistic minister, and managed the parish Alter Society. She was also awarded the Christ the King medal from the Archdiocese of Mobile. The medal is awarded to a parishioner who publicly witnesses their faith by their outstanding service.

For the last several years, Genie resided in assisted living; first at Sumter Health & Rehab and then finally at Meridian Living. She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, and visiting with family and friends, especially her great grandchildren.

Genie is survived by her children Margie Hutcheson (Kenny), Pat Sue Rocks, Liz Redding, Katie Gent (Dan), Duffy Smith, her daughter-in-law Lilly Smith, and her brother Jimmy Duffy.

Grandsons Patrick Hutcheson (Sammy), Austin Redding, Nicholas Redding, Matthew Gent, Christopher Gent, and her Great grandchildren Bailey and Hayes Hutcheson.

Genie was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph “Pat” Smith, her daughter, Marianne Smith, and her sons, Frank Smith and Michael Smith.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Bumpers Funeral Home in Butler from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. prior to the funeral. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at St. John’s Catholic Church with Father Travis Burnett officiating. Burial will follow in the Butler City Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society, Feed the Poor at 6401 Lyons Road, PO Box 979004, Coconut Creek, Florida 33097-9004, or any charity of your choice.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

