First Alert: Weather Alert Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The viewing area is under a level 2 slight risk for severe weather. Hail and damaging winds are the main threats, but a tornado cannot be ruled out. Go over your tornado safety plan with your family. Localized flooding is also possible with over 1.50 inches of rainfall expected through the day. Try to limit travel as the heavy rainfall moves through as early as 9am-4pm this afternoon.

A stalled stationary front is over the area today, helping spike the risk for severe storms. This stalled front will linger through the week as we see an increase for severe weather on Wednesday. The threat for severe storms looms through Thursday as well. Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast for the next 7days. Stay safe and updated with Storm Team 11.

