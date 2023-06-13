First Alert: Weather Alert Day

Tornadoes cannot be ruled out
Tornadoes cannot be ruled out(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The viewing area is under a level 2 slight risk for severe weather. Hail and damaging winds are the main threats, but a tornado cannot be ruled out. Go over your tornado safety plan with your family. Localized flooding is also possible with over 1.50  inches of rainfall expected through the day. Try to limit travel as the heavy rainfall moves through as early as 9am-4pm this afternoon.

A stalled stationary front is over the area today, helping spike the risk for severe storms. This stalled front will linger through the week as we see an increase for severe weather on Wednesday. The threat for severe storms looms through Thursday as well. Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast for the next 7days. Stay safe and updated with Storm Team 11.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A ticket worth $143,484.92 was sold at Union Junction in Union.
Winning Mississippi Match 5 jackpot ticket sold in Union
Mississippi Senator Michael McLendon ((R-DeSoto)
Miss. State Senator arrested for DUI in Alabama
A portion of 18th Avenue closed Monday and Tuesday
Road closure in Meridian may affect travel
ALEA said the vehicles collided head-on Friday about 5:30 p.m. on Alabama 114.
Two die in Pennington wreck
hail and damaging winds possible
First Alert: Severe storms possible Monday

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 13th, 2023
Have multiple ways of getting alerts
FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day Tuesday
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 12th, 2023
hail and damaging winds possible
First Alert: Severe storms possible Monday