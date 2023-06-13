Governor appoints chancellor for Clarke, Lauderdale counties

Gov. Tate Reeves announced the appointment of Amanda Trawick Rainey to fill a vacant judgeship...
Gov. Tate Reeves announced the appointment of Amanda Trawick Rainey to fill a vacant judgeship in the 12th Chancery Court District.(Office of Gov. Tate Reeves)
By Office of Gov. Tate Reeves
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. - Gov. Tate Reeves has announced the appointment of Amanda Trawick Rainey to fill a vacant judgeship in the 12th Chancery Court District, Place 2, which includes Clarke and Lauderdale counties.

Rainey has practiced law in Chancery Court for over 23 years. She has been a partner at Witherspoon & Compton, LLC since October 2006. Her extensive experience in Chancery Court practice includes probate matters, guardianships, conservatorships, adoptions, real estate, divorce and child custody, as well as serving as Special Master.

Rainey earned a Master of Law in Taxation from the University of Alabama School of Law, a J.D. from the University of Mississippi School of Law, and a B.A. from Mississippi State University.

Rainey’s term will begin on June 19, 2023. She will hold the position until it is filled by special election in 2024. The winner of the special election will serve the remainder of the four-year term.

Most Read

A ticket worth $143,484.92 was sold at Union Junction in Union.
Winning Mississippi Match 5 jackpot ticket sold in Union
The accused deputy is currently suspended with pay.
Lauderdale County deputy under investigation
Mississippi Senator Michael McLendon ((R-DeSoto)
Miss. State Senator arrested for DUI in Alabama
A portion of 18th Avenue closed Monday and Tuesday
Road closure in Meridian may affect travel
ALEA said the vehicles collided head-on Friday about 5:30 p.m. on Alabama 114.
Two die in Pennington wreck

Latest News

When Marshall Smith was born, his parents, Mike and Jessica Smith, had no idea their little boy...
International Albinism Awareness Day
FILE - President Donald J. Trump's name is printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to...
Cases of check fraud escalate dramatically, with Americans warned not to mail checks if possible
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing
An emergency repair is underway at 35th Avenue and 22nd Street.
Alert: Water leak repair affecting some Meridian residents