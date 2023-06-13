Governor appoints chancellor for Clarke, Lauderdale counties

JACKSON, Miss. - Gov. Tate Reeves has announced the appointment of Amanda Trawick Rainey to fill a vacant judgeship in the 12th Chancery Court District, Place 2, which includes Clarke and Lauderdale counties.

Rainey has practiced law in Chancery Court for over 23 years. She has been a partner at Witherspoon & Compton, LLC since October 2006. Her extensive experience in Chancery Court practice includes probate matters, guardianships, conservatorships, adoptions, real estate, divorce and child custody, as well as serving as Special Master.

“Amanda will do an excellent job as judge and I was proud to appoint her. Her extensive legal background makes her a good fit for this position. I have no doubt that she will do great work on behalf of Mississippians.”

Rainey earned a Master of Law in Taxation from the University of Alabama School of Law, a J.D. from the University of Mississippi School of Law, and a B.A. from Mississippi State University.

“I am very honored and grateful to be appointed to this position. I promise to the residents of Lauderdale and Clarke County, Mississippi, that I will do the best job possible by always being fair, honest and respectful.”

Rainey’s term will begin on June 19, 2023. She will hold the position until it is filled by special election in 2024. The winner of the special election will serve the remainder of the four-year term.