Joan Annette Casey Mitchum
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023
Joan Annette Casey Mitchum passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at her home.

Mrs. Mitchum was born on January 19, 1938, in Butler, Alabama, to Mr. and Mrs. Pat Casey. She retired from Vanity Fair Mills in Butler and she enjoyed her garden. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Brenda Skinner (A.J.) of Needham; Anita Holyfield (Stacy) of Aquilla; and Matthew Todd (Melia) of Ararat; grandchildren, Rachelle Cooley (Cody), Reiana Parnell (Taylor), and Trey Holyfield; great grandchildren, Liam Parnell and Magnolia Cooley; and loving sister, Betty Jean Lindsey.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Truman Mitchum; parents, Pat Casey and Nancy Jane Casey Rodgers; son, Rex Patrick Mitchum; and one sister, Helen Roberts; and one brother, John Casey.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at New Lusk Community Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Turner officiating.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

