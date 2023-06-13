Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Hurricane
Midday News Interviews
Download Our Apps
Live Newscasts
Election Information
News
Crime
Education
Health
International
Local
Military Matters
National
News Videos
Regional
State
Special Reports
Live Newscasts
Weather
Hurricane
East Mississippi Electric Power Radar
Closings & Delays
Wednesday Weather Whys
Weather Links
Weather Videos
Sports
All Scholastic Team
National
Team Of The Week
Scoreboard
Football Friday
Sports Videos
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Camera Network
Great Health Divide
EMBDC Reimagining the Future
Salute to Excellence
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Careers
GrayTV Careers
Advertise with Us
Submit a Story
How to Buy a Copy of a Story
Politics
WTOK E-News
Community
Hometown Hero
Frontline Responders
County Road 11
Foodie Finds
Community Calendar
Marriage And Divorce
Obits
PSA Request Form
CrimeNet
Arrests
Programming Schedule
Heroes & Icons
Start TV
Telemundo
Submit Photos and Videos
Submit Hometown Heroes Photos
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
InvestigateTV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Kemper County Arrest Report June 13, 2023
Daily Docket 4
(wtok)
By
WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT
|
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Luretha Nunn 06-09-2023 Simple Assault.jpg
Rodney Welch 06-09-2023 Disturbance of the Family; Disturbance of Peace.jpg
Jahmiliya Whitsett 06-09-2023 Fighting in Public.jpg
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Winning Mississippi Match 5 jackpot ticket sold in Union
Miss. State Senator arrested for DUI in Alabama
Road closure in Meridian may affect travel
Two die in Pennington wreck
Lauderdale County deputy under investigation
Latest News
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 13, 2023
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 13, 2023
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 12, 2023
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing