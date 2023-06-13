Lauderdale County deputy under investigation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An allegation of inappropriate sexual conduct against a male Lauderdale County deputy is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Sheriff Billy Sollie confirmed the accused deputy is suspended with pay as the investigation continues.

Sollie said MBI was contacted by a hospital June 10 about a woman who alleged the inappropriate contact.

An independent source told News 11 the deputy had responded to a domestic violence call at the woman’s home.

