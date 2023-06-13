Lauderdale County deputy under investigation

The accused deputy is currently suspended with pay.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An allegation of inappropriate sexual conduct against a male Lauderdale County deputy is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Sheriff Billy Sollie confirmed the accused deputy is suspended with pay as the investigation continues.

Sollie said MBI was contacted by a hospital June 10 about a woman who alleged the inappropriate contact.

An independent source told News 11 the deputy had responded to a domestic violence call at the woman’s home.

