Meridian Community College hosts annual STEAM Program

MCC hosts their annual STEAM program for ages 13-17.
MCC hosts their annual STEAM program for ages 13-17.(WTOK)
By Diamond Paylor
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College hosts their annual STEAM program for teenagers in our area June 12th-June 16th.

This STEAM is designed for teens ages 13 to 17 and gives them the opportunity to learn Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. This event is held every year, the same time as College for Kids.

This program is a great way for the 13 to 17 age group to also have something fun and educational to do during the summer just like College for Kids.

“They are having a blast. This is a one-week class, and it is traditionally offered during the second week of College for Kids. We have College for Kids in the morning, STEAM classes in the afternoon,” says Associate Dean of Student Engagement Brandon Dewease.

This event will be going on until June 16th, however registrations for this event are closed.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A ticket worth $143,484.92 was sold at Union Junction in Union.
Winning Mississippi Match 5 jackpot ticket sold in Union
The accused deputy is currently suspended with pay.
Lauderdale County deputy under investigation
Mississippi Senator Michael McLendon ((R-DeSoto)
Miss. State Senator arrested for DUI in Alabama
A portion of 18th Avenue closed Monday and Tuesday
Road closure in Meridian may affect travel
ALEA said the vehicles collided head-on Friday about 5:30 p.m. on Alabama 114.
Two die in Pennington wreck

Latest News

Pregnant woman killed in Jackson after being shot in the head during crossfire
Gov. Tate Reeves announced the appointment of Amanda Trawick Rainey to fill a vacant judgeship...
Governor appoints chancellor for Clarke, Lauderdale counties
When Marshall Smith was born, his parents, Mike and Jessica Smith, had no idea their little boy...
International Albinism Awareness Day
FILE - President Donald J. Trump's name is printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to...
Cases of check fraud escalate dramatically, with Americans warned not to mail checks if possible