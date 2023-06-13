Meridian Community College hosts annual STEAM Program

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College hosts their annual STEAM program for teenagers in our area June 12th-June 16th.

This STEAM is designed for teens ages 13 to 17 and gives them the opportunity to learn Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. This event is held every year, the same time as College for Kids.

This program is a great way for the 13 to 17 age group to also have something fun and educational to do during the summer just like College for Kids.

“They are having a blast. This is a one-week class, and it is traditionally offered during the second week of College for Kids. We have College for Kids in the morning, STEAM classes in the afternoon,” says Associate Dean of Student Engagement Brandon Dewease.

This event will be going on until June 16th, however registrations for this event are closed.

