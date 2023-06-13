Mr. Carl Eugene Dowden, Jr.

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT
Mr. Carl Eugene Dowden, Jr., age 65, of Hickory, Mississippi passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023 at UAB Birmingham.

Left to cherish his memory are his three children, Linnie Reynolds (Robby), Joy Hughes (Joshua), and Jacob Dowden (Kristi); grandchildren, Ryley Reynolds, Grace Reynolds, Eddy Hughes, Esme Hughes, Dylan Dowden, Annabelle Dowden, Lorelei Dowden, and Henry Dowden; parents, Carl Eugene Dowden, Sr and Evlyn Airhart Dowden; brothers, George Dowden (Kandi), Kenneth Dowden (Karen), and William Dowden (Lisa); and numerous other family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Dowden be made to the Gideons International at www.gideon.org, or to Camp Pearl at 1132 Camp Pearl Road, Reeves, Louisiana 70658.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

At this time there are no services scheduled.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

