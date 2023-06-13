Mr. James Dewayne Allen

James Dewayne Allen
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Graveside services celebrating the life of Mr. James Dewayne Allen will begin at 10:30 on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Ebenezer Cemetery, with Bro. Jamie Sims officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Allen, age 45, of Meridian passed away on June 12, 2023.

Survivors include his sons, Dylan Allen and Jake Heblon (Tiffany Boykin); grandchildren, Henley Grace Allen and Anslee Harper Allen; siblings, Danny Allen, Jackie Grimes (Charles), Jimmy Allen, Linda Smith, and Robin Winstead (Buck); and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Bernistine Ferguson Allen and one sister, Donna Lynn Allen.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

There will be no visitation prior to the services.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

