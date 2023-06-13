Mrs. Allie Mae Creel
Sebastopol: Services for Mrs. Allie Mae Creel will be held at 11:30am, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Sebastopol Baptist Church. Burial will be held at Sebastopol City Cemetery. Bro. J Clark, Bro. John Sharp, Bro. Michael Smith, and Bro. Randall Creel will be officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:30am, prior to services on Tuesday.
