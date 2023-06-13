Mrs. Allie Mae Creel

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Sebastopol: Services for Mrs. Allie Mae Creel will be held at 11:30am, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Sebastopol Baptist Church. Burial will be held at Sebastopol City Cemetery. Bro. J Clark, Bro. John Sharp, Bro. Michael Smith, and Bro. Randall Creel will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:30am, prior to services on Tuesday.

Chloe Adcock

Funeral Director/Embalmer

Milling Funeral Home

P.O. Box 119

Union, MS 39365

Ph: (601).774.5779

Fax: (601).774.9501

