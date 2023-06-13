Sadie “Merle” Irby

Graveside services for Mrs. Sadie “Merle” Irby will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 16th, 2023 at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery, with Dr. Richard Wallace officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Irby, age 96, of Meridian passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at her residence.

Mrs. Irby was a lifelong member of Hebron Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and worked part-time at The Beauty Center Salon with some of her sisters and niece. She enjoyed reading, Wednesday Bible Study with her dear friends, spending time with her family and later in life, playing Barbies with her great-granddaughters. She also loved her little dog, Rosie. She was a funny lady and was full of love for Jesus. Her love for life will live on in the lives of her daughters, grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Melia Kaye Moore (Joe) and Penny Gaye Miller (Tim); grandchildren, Aleda Lewis (Jim), Kameron Burnham (Lance), Abby Goodsell (Michael), Nathan Miller (Brett), and Claire Moorehead (James); great-grandchildren, Taylor Lewis, Sadie and Ruby Burnham, Cohen Leigh, Nora and Crew Goodsell, Mason and Weston Miller, Jackson Miller, and Magnolia Moorehead; and numerous nieces and nephews, other family members, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rinaldi K. Irby; parents, W.L. and Mittie Bunyard Sellers; and eight siblings, Hazel Talbert, Sally Brown, Thelma Birdsong, William L. Sellers, Retha Hastings, Joyce Gossett, Everett Sellers, and Wyvonne Powell.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Irby be made to the cemetery fund at Hebron Baptist Church (4795 Vimville Causeyville Road, Meridian, MS 39301).

