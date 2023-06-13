Ms. Mary Holyfield

Mary Holyfield
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Union: Services for Ms. Mary Holyfield will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hopewell Baptist Church with burial in the Church Cemetery. Bro. Andrew Black and Bro. Rusty Walton will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00am, prior to services on Wednesday at Hopewell Baptist Church.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

