Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing

Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing(Sheriff Tyree Jones)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple people have now been arrested for aiding an escapee, including his own mother, yet the escapee remains on the run.

On Tuesday, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said that Joseph Spring’s mother, Angela Spring, 50, and Nicole Brock, 38, were both being charged with hindering prosecution.

Rick Patterson, 38, was also charged with hindering prosecution, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm and probation violation.

Joseph Spring went missing from the Raymond Detention Center at the end of May.

A few days after the escape, Kayce Knight, 36, was arrested and charged with accessory and aiding and abetting in connection with Spring.

Michael Lynn Allen, 45, was also charged with accessory and with aiding and abetting Spring.

The search for Joseph Spring continues.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A ticket worth $143,484.92 was sold at Union Junction in Union.
Winning Mississippi Match 5 jackpot ticket sold in Union
Mississippi Senator Michael McLendon ((R-DeSoto)
Miss. State Senator arrested for DUI in Alabama
A portion of 18th Avenue closed Monday and Tuesday
Road closure in Meridian may affect travel
ALEA said the vehicles collided head-on Friday about 5:30 p.m. on Alabama 114.
Two die in Pennington wreck
The accused deputy is currently suspended with pay.
Lauderdale County deputy under investigation

Latest News

FILE - President Donald J. Trump's name is printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to...
Cases of check fraud escalate dramatically, with Americans warned not to mail checks if possible
An emergency repair is underway at 35th Avenue and 22nd Street.
Alert: Water leak repair affecting some Meridian residents
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds
The accused deputy is currently suspended with pay.
Lauderdale County deputy under investigation