Neshoba County Circuit Clerk candidate profile: Delana Waddell

Name

Delana Waddell

List previous related work experience/political offices held

I have served Neshoba County in one form or another for the majority of my adult life. I am currently a certified licensed instructor of Law and Public Safety at The Philadelphia Neshoba County Career Technical Center for East Central Community College. I am a certified law enforcement officer in which I hold multiple certifications, certified DARE instructor, certified School Resource Officer for eight years at the Neshoba County School District and eight years District Field Agent for MDOC, and a business owner and entrepreneur for more than twenty years.

Why are you running for office?

I worked in the circuit court system everyday. There is no one that knows how the system affects the citizen personally more than I do. I believe that continuing the legacy of efficiency, dedication, and professionalism of Patti Duncan Lee is imperative. I have served the state and Neshoba County in Law enforcement for almost two decades. I want to continue my service to the taxpayers.

How will your experience prepare you for this position?

During my time in law enforcement I’ve mastered planning and implementing common sense and effective strategies to deal with problems. This job is vital to the county and requires an expert who has experience dealing with such matters. Over the past two decades of working directly with the Circuit Clerk’s office, I have become that expert. From working for county and state law enforcement, to parole and probation, I have mastered all the skills required to be Neshoba County’s Circuit Clerk

