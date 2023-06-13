Neshoba County Circuit Clerk candidate profile: Delana Waddell

Neshoba County Circuit Clerk Profile
Neshoba County Circuit Clerk Profile(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name

Delana Waddell

List previous related work experience/political offices held

I have served Neshoba County in one form or another for the majority of my adult life. I am currently a certified licensed instructor of Law and Public Safety at The Philadelphia Neshoba County Career Technical Center for East Central Community College. I am a certified law enforcement officer in which I hold multiple certifications, certified DARE instructor, certified School Resource Officer for eight years at the Neshoba County School District and eight years District Field Agent for MDOC, and a business owner and entrepreneur for more than twenty years.

Why are you running for office?

I worked in the circuit court system everyday. There is no one that knows how the system affects the citizen personally more than I do. I believe that continuing the legacy of efficiency, dedication, and professionalism of Patti Duncan Lee is imperative. I have served the state and Neshoba County in Law enforcement for almost two decades. I want to continue my service to the taxpayers.

How will your experience prepare you for this position?

During my time in law enforcement I’ve mastered planning and implementing common sense and effective strategies to deal with problems. This job is vital to the county and requires an expert who has experience dealing with such matters. Over the past two decades of working directly with the Circuit Clerk’s office, I have become that expert. From working for county and state law enforcement, to parole and probation, I have mastered all the skills required to be Neshoba County’s Circuit Clerk

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Page

Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors District 1 Profile

Lauderdale County Supervisor District 1 candidate profile: Devin Snowden

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Supervisor District 1

Page

Neshoba County Candidate Chancery Clerk

Neshoba County Chancery Clerk candidate profile: Gidget Stovall Tate

Updated: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Neshoba County candidate, Election Chancery Clerk

Page

Lauderdale County Sheriff Candidate Profile

Lauderdale County Sheriff candidate profile: Richard “Ricky” Roberts

Updated: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Sheriff

Page

House District 81 Candidate Profile

Mississippi House District 81 Candidate Ben Shirely

Updated: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Mississippi House District 81 Profile

Latest News

Page

Behind the scenes

Behind the scenes

Updated: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT
|
By Acie Lewis
Acie Lewis behind the scenes of newsroom

Page

WTOK's newer studio

Several Changes to WTOK’s Studio

Updated: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT
|
By Diamond Paylor
Newer studio in town

Page

Newton County Election Supervisor District 3

Newton County Supervisor District 3 candidate profile: Terry Wayne Vance

Updated: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Newton County candidate, Supervisor District 3

Page

Lauderdale County Election Sheriff

Lauderdale County Sheriff candidate profile: Ward Calhoun

Updated: May. 31, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Sheriff

Page

Clarke County Election Supervisor District 5

Clarke County Supervisor District 5 candidate profile: Scott Evans

Updated: May. 31, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County candidate, Supervisor District 5

Page

Neshoba County Election Circuit Clerk

Neshoba County Circuit Clerk candidate profile: Heather Rushing Kennedy

Updated: May. 31, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Neshoba County candidate, Circuit Clerk