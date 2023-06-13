Wilma W. Newton, 76, of Butler passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023, at her home. She was born November 9, 1946, in Monroe, Louisiana.

Mrs. Wilma was retired as area coordinator for the Choctaw County Soil and Water Conservation. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who loved her family with all of her heart. She is leaving a huge void in the lives of those who had the privilege of knowing her and loving her.

She is survived by her husband, James D. Newton; her 2 children, Doug Newton (Jenifer); Carmen Todd (Boyd); 6 grandchildren, Jocelyn Newton; Lauren Moore (Mike); Leslie Stephenson (Jerry); Trey Gillette (Maegan); Hannah Tillman (Noah); and Nate Newton; 8 great grandchildren, Cayden Moore; Rhylee Moore; Calleigh Moore; Braxton Stephenson; Kendall Moore; Adleigh Gillette; Owen Moore; and Cora Stephenson; 3 brothers; Bill Sisley; David Olsen (Lisa); and Roy Washington; and 1 sister, Lisa Hayward (David).

She was preceded in death by her parents, W.L. “George” and Betty Washington; her mother, Jean Sisley; son, Chris Newton; sister, Melinda Sisley; and granddaughter, Adrienne Newton.

In Mrs. Wilma’s memory, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

