Wilma W. Newton

Wilma W. Newton
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wilma W. Newton, 76, of Butler passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023, at her home. She was born November 9, 1946, in Monroe, Louisiana.

Mrs. Wilma was retired as area coordinator for the Choctaw County Soil and Water Conservation. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who loved her family with all of her heart. She is leaving a huge void in the lives of those who had the privilege of knowing her and loving her.

She is survived by her husband, James D. Newton; her 2 children, Doug Newton (Jenifer); Carmen Todd (Boyd); 6 grandchildren, Jocelyn Newton; Lauren Moore (Mike); Leslie Stephenson (Jerry); Trey Gillette (Maegan); Hannah Tillman (Noah); and Nate Newton; 8 great grandchildren, Cayden Moore; Rhylee Moore; Calleigh Moore; Braxton Stephenson; Kendall Moore; Adleigh Gillette; Owen Moore; and Cora Stephenson; 3 brothers; Bill Sisley; David Olsen (Lisa); and Roy Washington; and 1 sister, Lisa Hayward (David).

She was preceded in death by her parents, W.L. “George” and Betty Washington; her mother, Jean Sisley; son, Chris Newton; sister, Melinda Sisley; and granddaughter, Adrienne Newton.

In Mrs. Wilma’s memory, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Meridian Police reported answering two calls about shootings Tuesday, in which people were...
Meridian Police investigate shootings, with four people injured
Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N....
Southern Baptists refuse to take back megachurch because it has women pastors
The accused deputy is currently suspended with pay.
Lauderdale County deputy under investigation
Level 4 out of 5 severe risk
First Alert: Weather Alert Day!

Latest News

Chaney, Schwerner and Goodman remembered on 59th Anniversary of their disappearance
Meridian Freedom Project to honor Chaney, Schwerner, Goodman June 21st
Joy Giles
Mrs. Joy Giles
Recapping the Steve Hull Golf Classic, a successful fundraiser
MCC hosts their annual STEAM program for ages 13-17.
Meridian Community College hosts annual STEAM Program