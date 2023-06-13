York Day’s economic impact on the city

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -York Day is quickly approaching and is set to be bigger than ever Saturday in York, Alabama.

York Day is an annual event where the city invites people to enjoy food, music, and prizes including a new trail ride contest. Councilman Jazmin Mitchell said over 31 vendors from across the state of Alabama have signed up to set up for this year’s event.

With an estimated 3500 people visiting the city last year--Mitchell said York Day has a big economic impact on the city and its businesses every year.

Mitchell said as one of the lowest poverty areas in the county-York Day allows local businesses to reach people from different areas.

“The chief of police and I did a survey and we tried to check the different hotels. All the hotels in approximately 30 miles are sold out because of York, Alabama. The thing is when they come back. Everybody mostly has to get their gas and stop at the different stores between York and Livingston. So it’s a really big event for York, it’s a really big day for York Alabama,” said Mitchell.

Thomas Taylor has owned TNT BBQ in York for 15 years with his wife. He said York Day brings him, new clients, every year, with a fan favorite being his pigtails.

“York Day was awesome. It probably boosted my business by at least about $500 that day. So I’m hoping to bring in even more this year and hopefully, everyone come on out. I inform and tell everybody to come on out here to york. We’re going to show them how to do it. Nobody knows how to do it but York,” said Taylor.

York Day will be held Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm and starts at the old Cherokee Park on Altman St.

T-shirts are for sale at city hall where you can also find more information about York Day and being a vendor.

