12-year-old girl making splash as youngest competitor in surfing contest

Kiki Oshiro-Kaneshiro, 12, is set to compete in a pro surfing event as the youngest competitor in the field. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A surfer in Hawaii is gaining national attention as she sets her sights on turning pro before her 13th birthday.

KHNL reports that 12-year-old Kiki Oshiro-Kaneshiro is ready to make her professional debut in this year’s Surf Into Summer contest.

Oshiro-Kaneshiro is fresh off a fourth-place finish in a weekend surfing event for girls under the age of 17. She also qualified for state championships earlier this year.

And now the 12-year-old is set to be the youngest competitor in this week’s pro event as a female wild card entry.

The Surf Into Summer contest is one of the largest surfing events on Oahu, and this year’s competition is scheduled to run through June 19.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accused deputy is currently suspended with pay.
Lauderdale County deputy under investigation
Gov. Tate Reeves announced the appointment of Amanda Trawick Rainey to fill a vacant judgeship...
Governor appoints chancellor for Clarke, Lauderdale counties
An emergency repair is underway at 35th Avenue and 22nd Street.
Alert: Water leak repair affecting some Meridian residents
A ticket worth $143,484.92 was sold at Union Junction in Union.
Winning Mississippi Match 5 jackpot ticket sold in Union
Ayairia Anderson
Pregnant woman killed in Jackson after being shot in the head during crossfire

Latest News

Paramedics transfer an injured survivor of a shipwreck to an ambulance at the port in Kalamata...
At least 79 dead after migrant vessel sinks off Greece; hundreds may be missing
A raccoon in Rhode Island was rescued from the top of a light pole.
WATCH: Officials rescue raccoon stuck at top of highway light pole
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi...
Fox News says it ‘addressed’ onscreen message that called Biden a ‘wannabe dictator’
A person views the scene of a collapsed elevated section of Interstate 95, Tuesday, June 13,...
Pennsylvania using tons of recycled glass nuggets to rebuild collapsed Interstate 95