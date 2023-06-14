Brandon wide receiver snubs Ole Miss, commits to Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A three-star wide receiver from Brandon High School has committed to play for T.C. Taylor and Jackson State football after previously being committed to Ole Miss.

Lester Miller, who received a preferred walk-on scholarship from Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin a few months ago, announced his commitment to the Tigers Tuesday. He will join Madison Central athletes Isaiah Spencer and Braxton Barney this fall.

Sometimes our plans aren’t God’s plans and I’m trusting Him on this one! Say hello to the newest member of the #1400Klub #TheeILove #GuardTheeYard #BleedTheeBlue pic.twitter.com/diEnTEdXuw — Lester Miller (@Lester2Miller) June 13, 2023

Miller, who appeared in back-to-back state championships in his Bulldog career, hauled in 65 catches last season, good for 1,484 yards and and 16 touchdowns.

