Bud N’ Boilin’s Big Check

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mitchell Distributing hosts two events this week, one of which being the presentation of something big coming straight from the good people at the Bud N’ Boilin committee.

Big earnings tend to take the form of big checks. That check was presented just inside the Mitchell Distributing building where the Bud N’ Boilin committee presented the proceeds for their second annual crawfish competition. A check the size of those proceeds takes more than one set of hands to carry. With an assist from the helping hands of Mitchell Distributing and community bank the Bud N’ Boilin committee was able to present a check for 31,495 dollars and twenty-six cents, all proceeds coming from their second annual crawfish competition.

The check shows just how much money they can raise, and they hope to do the same in future competitions. Mitchell Distribution will also be hosting their second event of this week in that same building on June 14, as they host Fireman Appreciation by having a cookout and treating our firefighters to a nice meal. After all they couldn’t have done Bud N’ Boilin without them as fire fighters assisted in that as well as helping save the warehouse from a fire that occurred last month.

