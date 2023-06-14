City of Meridian Arrest Report June 14, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 4:47 PM on June 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5900 block of 2nd Street. Entry was gained through door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 2:58 PM on June 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. Two individuals and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 6:36 PM on June 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 30thAvenue. Two individuals were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.