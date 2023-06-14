City of Meridian Arrest Report June 14, 2023
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|TAYLOR V NICKEY
|1992
|110 MAHALIA DR PHILADELPHIA, MS
|DUI
|TRAVIS S KIPFER
|1990
|327 THORNTREE DR LIVINGSTON, TX
|PUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|JENNIFER M NAYLOR
|1980
|4708 25TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 13, at 6:00 AM to June 14, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 4:47 PM on June 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5900 block of 2nd Street. Entry was gained through door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:58 PM on June 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. Two individuals and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 6:36 PM on June 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 30thAvenue. Two individuals were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
