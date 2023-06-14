City of Philadelphia working to create a Leisure and Recreation District downtown

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Philadelphia is in the process of creating a Leisure and Recreation District (LRD) downtown.

Mayor James Young and the Board of Aldermen recently voted to create a Leisure and Recreation District--giving patrons an option to take alcoholic drinks in a to-go cup from one establishment to another.

Mayor Young said businesses must have a licensed permit to allow open containers to leave their building. Public intoxication and driving under the influence will still be illegal. Mayor Young said patrons must also stay within the boundaries of the LRD.

“We developed this district to just enhance the leisure ability of the community. We’re expecting some outside concerts to be here dealing with the Marty Stuart project and those kinds of things. I think the director now is looking at two or three events a month which puts us on the outside and we wanted to allow them to move about from one permittee place to another. We want people to come to Philadelphia and feel safe in a controlled environment, have someone drive you home, and enjoy their visit” said Young.

The city’s paperwork is under review by the state but if the ordinance is approved--open container times will be Thursdays and Fridays from 3 pm to 11 pm and Saturdays 10 am to 11 pm.

