FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day continues into Wednesday

Our severe threat increases for Wednesday
Our severe threat increases for Wednesday(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Unfortunately, the threat for severe storms doesn’t just follow us into Wednesday, but the risk increases to an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5). Multiple storm complexes will be steered into our area throughout the day due to the upper-level pattern. Plus, storms will also develop in our area due to the abundance of moisture, instability, and boundaries that’ll support storm initiation.

The storms will be in an environment that could lead to very impactful weather, hence the Enhanced risk. Our main threats will be for damaging wind and possible large hail. Tornadoes are also possible, and flooding is a growing threat...especially if rounds of rain move over the same areas. Plus, Wednesday night into early Thursday, the complexes could move through slowly.

So, make sure to stay weather aware all day Wednesday...and have multiple ways of getting alerts including our free WTOK Weather App: https://www.wtok.com/page/download-our-apps/ . Know where your safe place is in case of any warnings, secure any loose items outside on your property, and put your vehicle under the car-port or garage because of the large hail threat.

In between the rounds of storms, you may have several hours of dry conditions. Highs will stay below the average for Wednesday (upper 80s) due to clouds & rain.

Thursday also brings a low severe threat, but the rain chances should decrease a bit as an upper-level ridge takes more control by this weekend. It’ll be a hot Father’s Day Weekend with low 90s expected. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accused deputy is currently suspended with pay.
Lauderdale County deputy under investigation
A ticket worth $143,484.92 was sold at Union Junction in Union.
Winning Mississippi Match 5 jackpot ticket sold in Union
Mississippi Senator Michael McLendon ((R-DeSoto)
Miss. State Senator arrested for DUI in Alabama
A portion of 18th Avenue closed Monday and Tuesday
Road closure in Meridian may affect travel
ALEA said the vehicles collided head-on Friday about 5:30 p.m. on Alabama 114.
Two die in Pennington wreck

Latest News

Police Chief Deborah Young said local officers assisted with state investigations June 5-11.
Young: MPD personnel assist state law enforcement agencies in seizures and arrests
When Marshall Smith was born, his parents, Mike and Jessica Smith, had no idea their little boy...
International Albinism Awareness Day
Marshall Smith
Ayairia Anderson
Pregnant woman killed in Jackson after being shot in the head during crossfire