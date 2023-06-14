FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day continues into Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Unfortunately, the threat for severe storms doesn’t just follow us into Wednesday, but the risk increases to an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5). Multiple storm complexes will be steered into our area throughout the day due to the upper-level pattern. Plus, storms will also develop in our area due to the abundance of moisture, instability, and boundaries that’ll support storm initiation.

The storms will be in an environment that could lead to very impactful weather, hence the Enhanced risk. Our main threats will be for damaging wind and possible large hail. Tornadoes are also possible, and flooding is a growing threat ...especially if rounds of rain move over the same areas. Plus, Wednesday night into early Thursday, the complexes could move through slowly.

So, make sure to stay weather aware all day Wednesday...and have multiple ways of getting alerts including our free WTOK Weather App: https://www.wtok.com/page/download-our-apps/ . Know where your safe place is in case of any warnings, secure any loose items outside on your property, and put your vehicle under the car-port or garage because of the large hail threat.

In between the rounds of storms, you may have several hours of dry conditions. Highs will stay below the average for Wednesday (upper 80s) due to clouds & rain.

Thursday also brings a low severe threat, but the rain chances should decrease a bit as an upper-level ridge takes more control by this weekend. It’ll be a hot Father’s Day Weekend with low 90s expected. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

