First Alert: Weather Alert Day!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Stormy weather continues as we await storms throughout the day. Heavy rain can be expected by 8am this morning lasting through 10 am before we get a break from the heavy rain nearing lunchtime. Scattered thunderstorms return by 2pm -4pm this afternoon. Approaching 6pm this evening you want to have your weather guard up and your alerts turned on loud and leave them that way through the night into Thursday morning.

A level 4 moderate risk for severe weather is in place with tornadoes possible, damaging winds up to 80mph, localized flooding, and tennis ball size hail. Go over your safety plan with your family. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated. The risk for severe weather continues as we close out this week. Stay safe and have a wonderful Wednesday.

