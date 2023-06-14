First Alert: Weather Alert Day!

Level 4 out of 5 severe risk
Level 4 out of 5 severe risk(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Stormy weather continues as we await storms throughout the day. Heavy rain can be expected by 8am this morning lasting through 10 am before we get a break from the heavy rain nearing lunchtime. Scattered thunderstorms return by 2pm -4pm this afternoon. Approaching 6pm this evening you want to have your weather guard up and your alerts turned on loud and leave them that way through the night into Thursday morning.

A level 4 moderate risk for severe weather is in place with tornadoes possible, damaging winds up to 80mph, localized flooding, and tennis ball size hail. Go over your safety plan with your family. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated. The risk for severe weather continues as we close out this week. Stay safe and have a wonderful Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accused deputy is currently suspended with pay.
Lauderdale County deputy under investigation
Gov. Tate Reeves announced the appointment of Amanda Trawick Rainey to fill a vacant judgeship...
Governor appoints chancellor for Clarke, Lauderdale counties
An emergency repair is underway at 35th Avenue and 22nd Street.
Alert: Water leak repair affecting some Meridian residents
A ticket worth $143,484.92 was sold at Union Junction in Union.
Winning Mississippi Match 5 jackpot ticket sold in Union
Tornadoes cannot be ruled out
First Alert: Weather Alert Day

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 14th, 2023
Have ways of getting alerts
FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day continues into Wednesday
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 13th, 2023
Tornadoes cannot be ruled out
First Alert: Weather Alert Day