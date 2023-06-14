Former President Trump to speak at ALGOP event in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former President Donald J. Trump is heading to Montgomery as the keynote speaker at an ALGOP event this summer.

According to the ALGOP, ‘Summer Dinner’ will take place on Aug. 4 as part of the ALGOP’s summer meeting. It is scheduled to be held at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel and Convention Center at 6 p.m., followed by a dinner at 7 p.m.

“The Alabama Republican Party is delighted to have President Trump be a part of our Summer Meeting and join us as the keynote speaker for our annual Summer Dinner. President Trump is a political figure that has defined American politics over the last eight years, and we are looking forward to hosting him in person August 4th. This is an excellent opportunity for the state of Alabama to see and interact with the GOP front-runner for president,” said ALGOP Chairman John Wahl.

For more details or to purchase tickets, visit the Alabama Republican Party’s website.

The former president last visited Alabama in 2021 when he attended the Cullman Trump rally.

During the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, all nine of Alabama’s electoral college votes went to Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence. Pence recently announced his own bid for the 2024 presidential election.

Trump is seeking re-election while simultaneously defending himself in multiple legal battles including a New York state prosecution for falsifying business records and a federal prosecution regarding classified documents.

