Meridian head football coach, Marcus Boyles, set to be inducted into MAC Hall of Fame

CLINTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s new head coach, Marcus Boyles, will be inducted into the 2023 Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame.

Coach Boyles is known as one of the winningest coaches in Mississippi high school history with 31-years of experience and 10 state championships.

Boyles began his coaching career in 1993 in Taylorsville where he led his team to a runner-up finish and to two state championship victories. He had an overall record of 67-4.

He then served as the head coach at Wayne County and Petal. At Wayne County he hosted a career record of 294 wins and 71 losses.

Coach Boyles will be inducted into the 50th annual MAC Hall of Fame on Friday June 23rd at 6 p.m.

