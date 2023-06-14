Meridian Police investigate shootings, with four people injured

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police reported answering two calls about shootings Tuesday, in which people were injured.

At 2:58 p.m. officers arrived to the scene of a shooting in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. Two people and one vehicle were struck by gunfire.

Another call later in the day revealed that two people had been injured by gunfire. Officers responded to the 2100 block of 30th Avenue about 6:36 p.m.

The MPD said Wednesday both shootings remain under investigation.

