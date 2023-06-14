Funeral services for Mrs. Joy Giles will begin at 2:00 PM Friday, June 16, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Jack Giles and Mr. David Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Giles, 87, of Meridian, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian, following a brief illness.

Mrs. Joy was first and foremost a Christian and devout follower of Jesus Christ. She shared her joy of the Lord with children and adults alike, by teaching Sunday School, for over 50 years. She enjoyed singing and leading worship by singing in the Church choir for many years as well. She was a loving and devoted wife of 66 years; she ministered along-side her husband, wherever the Lord led them. She loved her eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren who refer to her as, Mamaw Joy. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed fellowshipping over a meal with her family and friends. Mrs. Joy will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many, sharing the Joy of Jesus at any opportunity she had.

Mrs. Joy is survived by her husband, Reverend Jack Giles; their children Mike Giles (Kathy) and Joe Giles (Cindy); grandchildren Laura Giles, Chandler Gowens (Kyle), Ashley Eaves, Holly Buchanan, Justin Giles (Kelsie), Jackie McLean (Jay), Daniel Giles (Victoria), and Mikayla Howington (Cameron); four great-grandchildren; her brother, Jimmy Nolen (Patricia); a special family friend, Belinda Gwinn, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Giles is preceded in death by her parents J.P. Nolen, Sr. and Myrtle Nolen; her son, Mark Giles; and one brother, Don Sorrels.

The Giles Family suggests memorials be made as donations to The Church of The Way Prison Ministry Bible Fund in lieu of flowers.

The Giles Family will receive guests from 12:00 PM until 1:45 PM prior to funeral rites at the funeral home.

