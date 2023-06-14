New Lauderdale, Clarke Chancellor to be sworn in Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian attorney, Amanda Trawick Rainey, will be sworn in as a chancery judge for the 12th Chancery Court District Friday, June 16, at 11 a.m. at the Lauderdale County Courthouse. The district covers Clarke and Lauderdale counties.

Rainey was appointed by Gov. Tate Reeves to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Larry Primeaux earlier this year.

Chancellor Charles Smith will administer the oath. Judge Rainey’s term begins Monday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.