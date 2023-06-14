New Lauderdale, Clarke Chancellor to be sworn in Friday

Amanda Trawick Rainey will be sworn in Friday at 11 a.m. at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.
Amanda Trawick Rainey will be sworn in Friday at 11 a.m. at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian attorney, Amanda Trawick Rainey, will be sworn in as a chancery judge for the 12th Chancery Court District Friday, June 16, at 11 a.m. at the Lauderdale County Courthouse. The district covers Clarke and Lauderdale counties.

Rainey was appointed by Gov. Tate Reeves to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Larry Primeaux earlier this year.

Chancellor Charles Smith will administer the oath. Judge Rainey’s term begins Monday.

