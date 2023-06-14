Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Southern Miss Baseball

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Southern Miss Golden Eagles Baseball team.

The Golden Eagles finished a magnificent season with a 46-20 record, and multiple players received postseason honors and awards.

Starting pitcher, Tanner Hall, was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team, the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year, and a Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist.

Junior shortstop - Dustin Dickerson was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team.

Senior third baseman - and captain - Danny Lynch was named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team.

Congrats to the Golden Eagles on being this week’s Total Pain Care Team of the week.

