Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Southern Miss Baseball

The Golden Eagles finished a magnificent season with a 46-20 record, and multiple players received postseason honors and awards.

Starting pitcher, Tanner Hall, was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team, the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year, and a Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist.

Junior shortstop - Dustin Dickerson was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team.

Senior third baseman - and captain - Danny Lynch was named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team.

Congrats to the Golden Eagles on being this week’s Total Pain Care Team of the week.

