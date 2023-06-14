USDA Rural Development assist Sumter County residents with disaster grant

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A United States Department of Agriculture representative visited Sumter County Tuesday evening to help assist residents in storm recovery.

USDA Rural Development Area Specialist, Chandra Young spoke with people about grant opportunities with low-interest rates that are available for Sumter County.

This comes after Governor Kay Ivey declared Sumter County as one of the counties in the state, a disaster area following the January 13th tornado.

Young discussed the process of submitting an application, supporting documents, and how they can earn up to $40,000. She said it’s important to reach out to the rural areas that might not know these funds exist.

“To bring them to our office without actually having to be visited by them. By coming out. Doing these workshops, by demystifying the application process by making it understandable. By making it something that they see themselves being able to submit rather than this overwhelming amount of paper that they often times don’t understand and are suspicious of,” said Young.

Young said the disaster declaration expires at the end of the year or when the funds finish. So it’s important for people to complete applications and submit documents sooner rather than later.

" The most important thing is not just the application but it is the checklist. I went through the checklist to identify what is necessary to submit with the application. Often times part of the delay in processing applications is that we get the application and they’re not accompanied by any supporting documents. We’re trying to dispel the notion that an application stands by itself, it does not. It has to be proven by documents,” said Young.

For more information call the local USDA office in Tuscaloosa at 205-553-1733 or call Executive Director of Service to Sumter, Alonzo Jackson at 205-377-0288.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.