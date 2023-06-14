Young: MPD personnel assist state law enforcement agencies in seizures and arrests

Police Chief Deborah Young said local officers assisted with state investigations June 5-11.
Police Chief Deborah Young said local officers assisted with state investigations June 5-11.(WTOK)
By City of Meridian
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. - Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young announced Tuesday that detectives and Special Ops personnel from the Meridian Police Department assisted the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the following cases during the week of June 5-11:

  • Assisted with the arrest of a subject and seizing crack cocaine.
  • Arrested two felons in possession of firearms.
  • Recovered one stolen firearm.
  • Arrested an individual for the National Crime Information Center for armed robbery.
  • Arrested a fleeing felon for the NCIC alert through Texas.
  • Seized 60 grams of methamphetamine and 30 grams of marijuana.
  • Located a stolen firearm.

